‘The Gambian Presidency has gone rogue’: GFA rebukes Barrow’s Darboe statement

By Hadram Hydara

The Gambia For All (GFA) party has condemned President Adama Barrow’s speech in which he vowed to remain president of The Gambia until opposition leader Ousainou Darboe dies and is buried, labelling it as a “hate speech”.

“GFA strongly condemns the President’s hate speech, because we believe that on the Richter scale of political demagoguery, this is higher than the “bury six feet deep” speech that transformed former dictator Yahya Jammeh from a “soldier with a difference” to the killing monster that he later became,” said GFA in a statement shared with The Fatu Network.

The GFA party described Barrow’s remarks as undemocratic and unacceptable, criticizing him for being “unable, unwilling, or incapable of delivering rational political speeches at political rallies” without committing “verbal gaffes.”

“It is not the first time that President Adama Barrow has shocked the nation with his usual unrefined, undemocratic, and plainly unacceptable hate speeches, given on the spur-of-the-moment, at random political rallies throughout the country,” the party said in a statement, adding:

“The latest outrage from the President was in Brikama, where he was heard wishing for the death and actual burial of UDP opposition leader Ousainou Darboe. This has really gone far beyond the pale of acceptable political discourse. For a democratically elected leader of a country, to say that he will not relinquish power unless he sees the main opposition party leader “dead and buried ” is indeed a big threat to national security.”

The party further criticised the president for failing to tackle the country’s drug influx and the irregular migration that is claiming the lives of the nation’s youth.

“Instead of addressing the multiple crisis that The Gambia faces, which includes the unbearable high cost of living for the great majority of Gambians, the menace of dangerous drugs and drug traffickers infiltrating all sectors of our society, the tragic plight of our youths perishing in the Mediterranean Sea, and the daily reports of unbelievable government corruption scandals; the President offers no hope to Gambians, except an escalation of personal and useless political attacks on his opponents.”