Sunday, August 4, 2024

MC Cham Asks Information Minister to Stop Misleading Public

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, also known as MC Cham Junior, KMC Business Councilor, has urged the country’s Information Minister Dr. Ismaila Ceesay to stop misleading the public.

Cham made these remarks in response to Dr. Ceesay’s claims that the council neglected cleaning Bundung.

Ceesay, who was part of the presidential delegation that toured the Greater Banjul area to inspect road projects, was speaking in Bundung where he criticized the council (KMC), alleging that Bundung is dirty.

Cham reacted to the comments, saying Dr. Ceesay is misleading the public.

“You said the council is not cleaning Bundung; this is not true. Even the Bundung Kunda National Assembly Member was telling you that the council usually cleans the roads,” he said, noting that there is nowhere in the constitution that states cleaning the roads is the responsibility of the council.

“You have the Ministry of Environment, and you should ask them what they are doing,” he added.

Cham further accused Dr. Ceesay of misinforming the people about the realities.

He attributed the ongoing criticism against KMC to fear of dominance.

“All these allegations that KMC is not cleaning places are ridiculous. Everyone within KMC knows that the council is frequently cleaning the places,” he added.

Cham attributed the allegations against KMC to fear of Mayor Bensouda’s visionary leadership.

“They only fear Bensouda,” he said, adding that other councils led by NPP candidates are not doing much in terms of development.

The KMC Business Councilor urged Dr. Ceesay to focus on helping the government with policies and programs that will bring positive change, rather than spreading misinformation.

Furthermore, Cham described NPP-led councils as ineffective.

“NPP-led councils are the most useless in the country and they haven’t done anything,” he added.

