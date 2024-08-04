Sunday, August 4, 2024

KEDSC Chairperson Optimistic About a Crime-Free Tournament

By: Alieu Jallow

The chairperson of the Kombo East District Sports Committee, Lamin Badjie, expressed optimism about a crime-free tournament in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network. Mr. Badjie spoke during the opening of the annual district tournament in Faraba Kairaba, where Sohm United faced Kuloro Tungina.

Over the years, the Kombo East District tournament has been marred by crimes and violence, leading to vandalism and minor injuries. Against this backdrop, the newly elected chairperson, Lamin Badjie, assured a zero-crime contest as the event kicked off.

“My expectation for this year is to ensure that the tournament we are organizing is crime-free. We have noticed a recent surge in crime rates, especially among the youth. As a committee, it is important for us to maintain peace, which is our primary responsibility. Under my leadership, I will ensure that peace becomes a norm in the district, even when my term as chairman of the Kombo East District Sports Committee ends,” said Badjie.

Mr. Badjie, who served as a senior officer in the Gambia Police Force and now works with the National Human Rights Commission, noted that his committee registered only minor crimes last year. He emphasized their proactive community engagements to achieve their goal of zero crimes.

“The committee works very hard not only to provide security during games but also to engage with the community. We have the Sama Kairo Community Radio in Kuloro, where we sometimes advocate for peace. We aim to be proactive, not just reactive, by addressing issues before they arise.”

The NHRC Regional Investigating Officer for CRR and URR underlined the importance of diversity in development. He highlighted plans to introduce other sporting disciplines, such as athletics, to enhance the potential of the district’s youth.

“We do not intend to focus only on football. There are other disciplines. While our main focus has been on football, we want to expand to other areas such as athletics. We plan to organize a marathon in the district for the first time as part of our future initiatives.”

Chair Badjie made a solemn call to all to preach peace, stressing that peace is the bedrock of meaningful development. He affirmed his committee’s commitment to achieving this goal and expressed openness to collaboration in advocating for a peaceful tournament.

