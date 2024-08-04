GAP leader warns African leaders against Gaddafi-like fate amidst Western influence

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of Gambia Action Party (GAP), has called on African leaders to prevent a repeat of an event like the assassination of former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, amid Western influence in the region’s politics.

The leader GAP was responding to a statement by US Senator Mr. Gate, who threatened that the US would use military power to forcefully dislodge the Presidents in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

He described the US senator’s comments as a strong warning.

“The African Union and African Presidents need to brace up and emancipate themselves from neocolonialism.

“This call for unity and resistance arises in response to recent disturbing and worrying remarks made by US Senator Mr. Gate,” he said.

In a video obtained by this median, Mr. Gate threatened that America will use military force to dislodge the presidents of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, describing these leaders as “thugs and useless.”

GAP leader said such comments are not only disrespectful but also highlight a continued pattern of neocolonial interference and aggression towards African nations.

“African presidents must never allow a repeat of what happened to Muammar Gaddafi of Libya in any African state.

“The tragic downfall of Gaddafi, orchestrated by Western powers under the guise of promoting democracy, left Libya in chaos and should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of external meddling,” he said.

Batchilly urged African leaders to stand firm against these threats and protect the sovereignty and dignity of their nations.

He criticized the West, especially America and France, saying they should focus on addressing their internal issues, such as rampant racism and religious intolerance, rather than imposing their will on African countries.

According to GAP, the Western interest in Africa has always been driven by selfish and egocentric motives, valuing the continent only for its resources and strategic importance.

He stressed that Africans must unite and assert their independence, refusing to be pawns in the geopolitical games of Western powers.

“The future of the continent depends on the collective strength and resilience of its leaders and people.

Let this be a call to action for all African nations to rise together, for only through unity can we secure our rightful place in the world and ensure a prosperous future for generations to come,” he said.