Brikama Jamisa Nilato Community Mosque Appeals for Support

By Alieu Jallow

The mosque committee of the Brikama Jamisa-Nilakoto community is seeking financial and material assistance to complete the refurbishing of their central mosque.

According to the community, the mosque has been undergoing massive refurbishment since February 2021.

The community decried serious leakage during the rainy season and lack of adequate capacity to accommodate up to fifty people during congregational prayers which prompted them to commence resizing the mosque however the pace of work has been very slow and thus facing difficulties performing daily and congregational prayers.

Pa Modou Sillah, the chairman of the mosque committee, said the number of inhabitants of the community has over time increase therein leading them to extend the size of the mosque in so doing they have since 2021 tasked them to contribute and buy materials but lately encountered financial fatigue from their community members.

“We are tired of asking our own people to contribute after initially tasking them to pay each a thousand dalasis plus whatever an individual has. So, we are appealing for help from anyone because when it rains worshipers can’t have a place to even sit and perform their obligatory prayers, so we are seeking for your support ‘fisabilliahi’,” he appealed.

Re-echoing his colleague’s sentiment, Lamin Bojang, the Alkalo f Jamia, noted that support is all they need at this pointing in time as the rainy season gets to its peak.

“We are seeking support in cash or kind to enable us to complete the mosque which is why even the adjustment done on the mosque is built within the perimeter of the mosque. This is why we couldn’t demolish the old, dilapidated mosque to build a new mosque,” he said.

Ebrima Ceesay, the deputy Imam of the mosque, emphasised the teaching of Islam in supporting the cause of Islam, and pleaded with the Muslim ummah to come to their aid.

“We are seeking support from our fellow Muslims of any kind or amount for the sake of the Almighty Allah.

The mosque committee and community have called on Gambians home and abroad to support their cause and open any form of donation either in cash or kind. Anyone wishing to support them can kindly reach out to them on 2109966, 7050464, 7788099, and 5919282. Bank account number: Eco Bank 6280515034.