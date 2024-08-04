Darboe Urges Citizens to Send Voice Messages Urging President Barrow to Return Allocated Land

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Ousainou Darboe, leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party, has called on Gambians to start making audios requesting President Adama Barrow to return the land allocated to him by the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

Darboe said the land allocated to the President belongs to the Chief Justice.

Speaking at the ongoing UDP Diaspora Convention in Spain, the UDP boss admitted that land was allocated to his wife and daughter, noting it was done with due process.

“If you know you are a Gambian and you love this country, let’s stand and demand Barrow to return our land.

“Make audio (s) every day and send it to WhatsApp groups. We have to do this for Barrow to return our land,” Darboe said.

Speaking further on the land allocated to his wife and daughter, Darboe explained that his wife was a principal at Gambia Hotel School and that she had trained a lot of people. However, responding to Barrow allocating land for his family, he said: “Just a mere land and every Gambian has a right to have a land, you think you have done something for me.”

“I challenge you (Barrow) to bring evidence of how you got the land which is the Chief Justice’s residence. The allocation did not follow due process, and you must return the land,” he said.

Darboe clarified that his daughter’s land allocation was done with due process, and claimed he never used his influence to get her the land.

“Let Barrow produce evidence of how my daughter got the land without due process and she will return the land even if we will go to Bansang or Dobo to get land for her,” he said.

He further told party supporters in Spain that his wife and daughter got their land at a time when he wasn’t in the government.

“Tell us how your wives and children get their lands. Show us evidence of due process.

You are sitting on corruption. That’s why you will never provide evidence on what I’m challenging you to do,” Darboe said.

He added: “Whenever I speak about your corruption, it feels like hellfire in your heart.

“You must return that land, and I am calling on every Gambia to make that demand,” he added.

Darboe further suggested Gambians protest for the return of the land.

He accused Barrow of not being willing to admit his faults.

“He should tell Gambians it was a mistake but he’s not ready to do that,” he suggested.