Disaster Affects Over Six Thousand People Nationwide

By Alieu Jallow

The situation report from the National Disaster Management Agency indicates that a total of 6,229 individuals from 437 households are affected nationwide. The report, dated August 5th, shows a significant rise in the number of disaster victims, with no deaths reported yet.

According to the report, 454 pregnant or lactating women were affected, along with 1,742 infants.

In 2022, the floods on July 30th and 31st severely impacted many, especially in the capital city, displacing numerous people. However, the August 5th, 2024 report has not raised alarm bells yet, as only 118 people were affected in the capital, while 242 people were affected in Kanifing. Similarly, the Central River Region North and South registered 920 and 363 affected people, respectively.

In other parts of the country, the North Bank Region registered 495 affected individuals, the Lower River Region 572, and the Upper River Region 1,531.

With many communities in the West Coast Region prone to flooding due to settlements along waterways, the situational report showed the region registering a total of 1,988 affected people.

The Gambia is highly prone to disasters, particularly floods. Climate change-driven global warming is increasing sea and river levels. As the rains reach their peak, these figures are expected to rise, sending a strong message to both locals and authorities.