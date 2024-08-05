Yuna Village in Dispute Over Dual Alkaloship Appointments: VDC Warns of Potential Chaos

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The community of Yuna Village in the West Coast Region has been struck with an alkaloship row as double standard appointments emerged following the demise of Alhagie Juldeh Bah a few months ago.

The Village Development Committee (VDC) has raised the alarm about potential conflict in the village as the race for the next village head has taken a different dimension, involving a sister and brother.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, the VDC stated that the appointment of two family members as alkalos could lead to serious chaos in the village.

Since the demise of the village head, there has been reported push and pull about who will be the next Alkalo among his eldest children, Binta Bah and Amadou Bah.

According to the VDC, Binta and Amadou are from the same mother and father. “As we speak, both of them have been handed their letters of appointment from the Governor’s office and the Ministry of Local Government.

How can a village have two alkalos at the same time? Before, the confusion was within the family, but now we are all confused,” the VDC told The Fatu Network.

This medium has received the letters of appointment for both Amadou and Binta in Yuna village, which indicate a benefit of D36,000 per annum, equivalent to D3,000 per month.

The VDC further stressed that the village’s choice of Alkalo is Amadou, the younger brother of Binta Bah, alleging that those supporting Binta’s appointment have been engaged in illegal land dealings in the village.

“I want to sound this warning to the government that anything other than Amadou can have dire consequences. Amadou is the people’s choice, and his visionary leadership is in line with the youths,” the VDC warned.

The VDC further alleged that Binta’s appointment is influenced by certain politicians and not the choice of the village.

They warned people not to interfere in their internal affairs and urged the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Lands to swiftly resolve the matter.