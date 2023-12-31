Mayor Lowe Extends New Year Message to Banjulians

By: Dawda Baldeh

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council and President of RAFELA Africa, has extended a New Year message to Banjulians, party members, councillors, and all those who showed support in 2023.

- Advertisement -

According to the BCC female mayor, the New Year is a moment for reflection, particularly on the individuals who offered their support throughout the year.

“I am extremely grateful for your constant presence and assistance. I couldn’t have achieved this without you.

I express my sincere appreciation for your unwavering support and prayers during these challenging times.

I am thankful that you were always there for me,” she stated in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The Mayor of BCC additionally expressed her gratefulness towards Banjulians, as they entrusted her with the position of mayor, making her the first female mayor in Gambia’s history and the first mayor to be re-elected in the capital city.

“My sole desire is to contribute to the development of Banjul as a modern city.

I also extend my gratitude to the members of my political party, especially Team Rohey Malick Lowe, for their unwavering faith in me,” she added.

She acknowledged the hard work of the BCC council members and staff in the advancement of Banjul, saying “thank you” for their support and valuable contributions to the growth of the institution.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, she expressed her utmost gratitude to her family members for their belief in her and continuous support.

Mayor Lowe also extends her message of appreciation to all mayors, REFELA members, and local and international partners.

“I offer a million thanks to my husband, who stands by my side every step of the way, ensuring that everything is accomplished as expected and even surpassing expectations.

Wishing everybody a Happy New Year. May 2024 bring peace, joy, happiness, and prosperity,” she concluded.