Man charged with possession of prohibited drug

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Alfred Kamara, on trial for possessing 6.313g of cannabis, a drug banned under section 35(1)(a) of the Drug Control Act of 2014, has been granted bail in the amount of D500,000 with two Gambian sureties.

- Advertisement -

The trial is taking place before Magistrate Touray at the Kanifing Magistrate Court.

STATEMENT OF OFFENCE

Possession of prohibited drug contrary to section 35(1) (a) of the Drug Control Act, 2014 as amended.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

- Advertisement -

“That you Alfred Kamara on or about the 31st day of January, 2024 at Kololi Carlifornia Bar in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, you had in your possession 6g 313mg of cannabis (Kush) a prohibited drug, you thereby committed an offence.”

The defence in the last seating sought for bail, however, the court declined to grant the request citing it needed time for the outcome of hearing of the next hearing to determine the bail request.

In his today’s ruling, Magistrate Touray granted the accused bail at the sum of D500,000 with two Gambian sureties. The case is adjourned to the 14th of October 2024.