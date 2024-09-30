Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Agro Youth Project Launched in Brikama to Empower Youth Through Agriculture and Entrepreneurship

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Agro Youth Project, aimed at empowering young Gambians through agriculture and entrepreneurship, was officially launched in Brikama. Key stakeholders and international partners pledged their commitment to fostering a transformative shift in the country’s agricultural sector.

The Agro Youth Project, spearheaded by Collective Actions for Sustainable Development in collaboration with international partners from Germany, was inaugurated to support and train young agriculturists, both male and female, in Brikama. The initiative seeks to promote sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship among the youth as a means to foster economic growth and self-reliance in The Gambia.

In his opening remarks, Siyat Gaye, the Executive Director of Collective Actions, expressed gratitude for the support received from their German partners. “We are overwhelmed with happiness and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to deliver such an impactful program for the youth in Brikama,” Gaye said. He emphasized the organization’s focus on assessing the youth’s interests and needs in agriculture, noting, “We are committed to working with you and conducting assessments to identify key areas of focus for your agricultural careers. Our target is to get more young women involved in this project, and we hope to see them take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Nicola Humpert, a member of the OT team from BGZ, underscored the global importance of agriculture. “The most important thing in the world is building agriculturists, and that’s why we’re introducing this initiative to make a change. Agriculture is fundamental to sustaining a country, and through this project, we aim to see The Gambia develop through the power of agriculture,” Humpert said.

Dr. Sisira, the project manager of BGZ, echoed similar sentiments. He highlighted the team’s commitment to empowering young people through agriculture and business, stating, “Our goal is to bring about change, and we are honored to see the dedication shown towards making this event successful.”

Honorable Bakary Badjie, National Assembly Member, also attended the launch and commended the initiative. He emphasized the importance of agriculture for national development and food security. “Most of us know how high the price of rice is in The Gambia because we are not producing it. If we had more farms, we wouldn’t need to rely on imports. This is a reality we need to face and change,” Badjie remarked. He further encouraged the youth to engage in agriculture, stressing that hard work, entrepreneurship, and agricultural innovation are key to the country’s future success.

Yero Bah, Project Manager for Collective Actions, concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving agricultural transformation. “We believe that together, we can build a better Gambia, not just for ourselves but for future generations. Agriculture is the key,” Bah said.

The Agro Youth Project aims to bridge the gap between young people and sustainable agricultural practices, fostering a brighter future for The Gambia through skills development and entrepreneurship.

