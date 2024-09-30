Tuesday, October 1, 2024

The Voice Newspaper Editor Detained and Charged with False Publication

By: Alieu Jallow

Following his interrogation on Thursday, 26th September, the Editor-in-Chief of The Voice Newspaper, Musa Sheriff, was charged on Monday with “false publication and broadcasting” and detained after reporting to the police early that morning.

Musa Sheriff’s arrest and charge came after a publication on 23rd September, which claimed President Barrow had chosen a successor as part of an exit plan. This prompted an invitation from the police for questioning. He was asked to report on Monday and was subsequently arrested and detained upon arrival at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

Additionally, The Voice‘s Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Momodou Justice Darboe, was arrested and granted bail of D25,000 on Saturday, 28th September, 2024, on similar charges of false publication and broadcasting.

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, had earlier threatened a defamation suit against The Voice Newspaper, according to reports quoting his lawyer on 25th September, before the police intervened and turned the matter into a criminal case.

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) had previously issued a statement condemning the act and spearheaded negotiations for the release of journalist Momodou Justice Darboe.

“We maintain that the journalists have not violated any laws and urge the police to respect the right to press freedom and freedom of expression as provided for by the Gambian Constitution and regional and international human rights laws that The Gambia subscribes to,” GPU President Muhammed S. Bah outlined.

The “False Publication and Broadcasting” law, recommended for repeal by the ECOWAS Court of Justice in 2018, The Gambia’s Truth Commission in 2021, and a government media law review committee in 2018, is found in Section 181A of the Criminal Code. It is one of the laws most used against journalists during the country’s 22-year dictatorship. Journalists could face a minimum of one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to D250,000 (over $3,644) for publishing anything the government considers “false news.”

Against this backdrop, the GPU condemns the arrest of both journalists and urges the police to immediately release Musa Sheriff and drop all charges against him and Momodou Justice Darboe.

“We urge the police to stop the harassment and intimidation of journalists and allow them to freely go about their business—which includes holding the government and public officials to account,” GPU Secretary General Modou S. Joof stressed.

The union also urged the Gambian government to expedite much-needed reforms of media laws in order to protect journalists from unnecessary harassment and intimidation, and to end impunity for crimes against journalists and media houses.

