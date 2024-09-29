Monday, September 30, 2024

Torrential Flood Hits Jahaly Parcharr Rice Fields (CRR), Mauro Farms Suffers Grave Losses

143
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A severe torrential downpour on Friday struck rice fields in Jahaly Parcharr in the Central River Region, submerging and ruining rice that was at the harvesting stage.

- Advertisement -

This destruction affected numerous farmers in Jahaly Parcharr; however, Mauro was reported as the most severely impacted, leaving him with grave losses, according to eyewitnesses.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu West, described the situation as catastrophic.

Mauro Farms is managed by a private individual who is modernizing rice cultivation in the country’s primary rice-producing area, Jahaly Parcharr.

“The destruction to all the farmers is huge, but Mauro is more severely affected because his rice farms were already ripe, only waiting for harvest. Unfortunately, the flood has submerged all those ripe rice fields, and he has invested heavily in the land development in that area,” Mballow narrated.

- Advertisement -

The Lower Fulladu West lawmaker called on the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture to visit the farms and take the necessary measures to prevent farmers from experiencing such incidents again.

Expressing admiration for Mauro Farms’ vision, Mballow noted that the destruction represents a significant setback for a country already facing high living costs.

“Mauro Farms aims to lessen the reliance on rice imports in the nation. If this rice had been harvested, it would have lowered rice prices in the country, particularly in rural areas,” added Mballow.

Mballow, who witnessed the devastation, expressed his sympathy to Mauro Farms and all other affected farmers for the losses they suffered due to the torrential rain. According to him, the volume of submerged rice is substantial. He advocates for more robust measures to avert such catastrophic damage in the future.

- Advertisement -

Video footage acquired by this medium displayed the extensive destruction caused by the torrential rain, making it seem as though nothing had ever been cultivated in the region.

Previous article
GPA Clarifies Rumors Regarding Banjul Port Privatization

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions