“The award is not just a plaque or a trophy; it is a symbol of progress, dedication, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence,” said Seedy Kanyi, Managing Director of GTSC.

Written by: Alieu Jallow

At a press briefing held early Friday morning, July 4th, the Managing Director of the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC), Seedy Kanyi, described the company’s recent accolade as more than just a physical award. He said it represents progress and a deep commitment to regional development.

On June 27th, 2025, GTSC was named “Winner – Enabler of Seamless Travel in West Africa” among public transport operators across the subregion. The award was presented by Akwaaba Travels with support from the ECOWAS Commission and African Travel Quarterly.

“The award is not just a plaque or a trophy; it is a symbol of progress, dedication, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. It recognises GTSC’s strategic growth, customer focus, digital innovation, and regional integration. More importantly, it acknowledges The Gambia’s contribution to regional mobility and infrastructure development, thanks to support from the Government,” Kanyi stated.

Themed “Re-imagining the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol,” this year’s Expo focused on the need for deeper integration and urgent reforms to enhance mobility and unlock the full potential of the travel and tourism industry across West Africa.

Kanyi noted that, for the first time, the event formally recognised cross-border public transport operators who have been connecting people across the region for years.

He went on to outline GTSC’s key milestones in building a reliable transport network for both national and regional passengers. These include a strategic fleet expansion of 33 buses in 2021 to boost capacity across domestic and cross-border routes.

“In 2022, with support from the Government and our parent company, the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), we added 70 buses to expand national coverage. Most recently, in 2024, an additional 30 buses were deployed to modernise our fleet, stabilise fares, and reduce road-related incidents. Regionally, we operate six weekly services to Dakar, serving over 10,000 passengers each month. This supports ECOWAS’s vision of regional integration and the free movement of people and goods. We are now exploring new international routes, including Sierra Leone, Mauritania, and Mali,” Kanyi added.

Famara Fofona, Head of Corporate Affairs at SSHFC, emphasised the strong partnership between SSHFC and GTSC, which dates back to 2013. He said the long-standing trust and confidence in GTSC were central to their continued investment.

In his personal view, Fofona credited GTSC’s safety standards as a major reason behind the award.

“When you talk about GTSC, safety is the first thing that comes to mind. Whether you’re travelling to Basse, Jarra, or anywhere else, even if you own a car, you feel more comfortable in a GTSC bus than in any other mode of transportation. For me, they’re also contributing to saving lives. A few years ago, road crashes in The Gambia were alarmingly high. Since GTSC came in, that rate has significantly dropped,” he noted.

GTSC’s management reaffirmed their plans to explore additional markets in the subregion, including Guinea-Conakry and Sierra Leone, as part of their continued effort to advance the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of people and goods.