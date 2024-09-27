GPA Clarifies Rumors Regarding Banjul Port Privatization

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) entered into a Concession Agreement with The Albayrak Group, a Turkish firm for the expansion of Banjul Port and the development of a new deep seaport in Sanyang.

The Gambia Ports Authority’s communication department has addressed the rumours surrounding the project’s concession with Gibbou M. Saidy, GPA Communication Officer, dismissing the rumours and stating that the partnership was established through a competitive bidding process that included key stakeholders in an interview with The Fatu Network.

Regarding the Banjul port expansion and the new deep seaport in Sanyang, representatives from GPA clarified that the financing and upkeep of both ports throughout the contract period is solely the responsibility of Albayrak.

“Albayrak will be investing the financial resources required for the expansion of Banjul port and the construction of a new deep seaport in Sanyang.

“The Gambian Government is not committing any financial contribution or incurring any costs for this; the financial burden rests entirely on The Concessionaire,” Mr. Saidy elaborated.

He further stated that the partnership was conducted properly and that the bidding process was equitable.

“Last year, Albayrak Group secured the bid against major international competitors.

“This project will bring significant advantages to The Gambia in terms of economic growth.

“Currently, Banjul port is overcrowded, which hampers business operations.

“Vessels are spending extended periods at the port, leading to demurrage fees for importers, which in turn affects the prices of goods and services,” he mentioned.

Moreover, he indicated that expanding the port would help generate additional revenues from the taxes collected as a result of quicker unloading and loading of cargo.

On the advantages this project will provide to The Gambia:

“The GPA is a 20% shareholder in the Special Purpose Vehicle responsible for the Concession, whereas Albayrak will be responsible for the investments on an 80% shareholder position. In addition, the GPA will benefit from a percentage of shares of all revenues generated from the port activities throughout the tenor of the concession.

“This initiative will also create job opportunities for hundreds of Gambians,” he remarked.

GPA emphasized that the contract represents a mutually beneficial revenue-sharing model on a win-win principle.

Additionally, Albayrak will construct facilities that would generate income for the nation.

He asserted that if the port is expanded and a new port is built in Sanyang, the country’s economy will flourish, and the transportation cost of commodity prices will decrease.

“We are enhancing efficiency at the port to expedite shipping, allowing importers to receive their goods more easily and without delay.

“We will also install new digital systems to enhance security and insure the port facilities and operations to ensure the safety of goods and services,” he noted.

In recent years, Banjul port has experienced vessel delays, with many ships bound for the country being redirected to neighbouring ports.

“GPA would like to reassure Gambians that this project is crucial for the country’s development,” he said.

GPA also urged individuals to verify their information before publication to prevent misleading the public.

Albayrak Group, a key player in port operations, is currently working on the Banjul port expansion with the demolition of the acquired properties already completed.

The objective of this partnership is to complete the new port within six years, with a 30-year operational plan established.

The strategic aim is to attract ships that previously diverted to other ports due to Gambia’s outdated facilities.