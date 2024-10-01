Gambian Nollywood Actor Darboe Named ‘Best Nollywood Language Actor of the Year’

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Brufut-born Gambian Nollywood actor, Musa Darboe, is excelling in the thriving Nollywood industry, having recently won the “Best Nollywood Language Actor of the Year” for the second time in a row.

Darboe received this prestigious award at the 18th Edition of the Nollywood African Golden Award, attended by Nollywood actors and celebrities within the continent.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Darboe revealed he was nominated in two categories.

“I won the most important category ‘Best Nollywood Language Actor of the Year’ 2024 representing The Gambia,” he revealed in a joyous mood.

Darboe, who is the first known young Gambian actor to be featured in the booming Nollywood industry, made his breakthrough a few years ago.

Over the past years, he has acted in several movies that gain the attention of Nollywood lovers on the continent and beyond.

The ceremony brings together actors from different countries including Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

“Winning the award in the presence of all these countries and their actors/actresses representing The Gambia is a very big achievement,” Darboe said.

Despite gaining global recognition, Darboe said his efforts have not been recognized in the Gambia.

“The saddest part is that I’m being celebrated across Africa but not in The Gambia despite my significant achievements,” he said.

The Brufut-born Nollywood actor is breaking barriers and overcoming challenges in Nigeria where he has been based over the years to pursue his Nollywood career.