Empowering Girls’ Education: ‘Shine Light in Girls’ Education’ Donates Learning Materials to 72 Girls

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Shine Light in Girls’ Education Gambia, an organisation dedicated to empowering girls’ education in The Gambia with support from their German partners donated learning materials to seventy-two (72) girls across four regions in the country on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony took place at the Governor’s Office in Brikama and marked the fifth edition of this annual initiative, which began in 2019 with just six girls.

During the event, Mr. Ebrima Fadera, the president of the organisation, emphasized the importance of academic performance for the beneficiaries.

He warned that girls could lose their sponsorship if they do not achieve satisfactory results, stating, “It is not our responsibility for girls to learn; that is the responsibility of parents.”

He highlighted that while the organisation provides school materials to empower girls, parents must actively support their children’s education to ensure they take full advantage of this opportunity.

- Advertisement -

Fama Barry raised concerns about the impact of domestic work on girls’ education, noting that many parents often assign their daughters household chores that interfere with their studies.

She stressed the need for good academic results, asserting that the sponsorship would be meaningless without impressive outcomes.

Besenty Gomez, fondly called Humble Besenty, also encouraged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and called on parents to serve as role models for their children.

Mr. Babucarr Fadera, a member of the organisation, echoed similar sentiments, noting that outstanding results from the girls are often celebrated online.

- Advertisement -

Other speakers, including Oumie Jammeh and Adama Jurju, reiterated the significance of girls’ education and the necessity of utilising the resources provided effectively.

Each beneficiary received two pairs of shoes, bags, exercise books, uniforms, an arithmetic set, and pencils, all aimed at supporting their educational journey.