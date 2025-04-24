Mai Ahmad Fatty Accuses Kassa TV of Hacking, Defamation in Fiery Press Conference

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a dramatic press conference earlier today, Mai Ahmad Fatty, leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), launched a scathing attack against online media outlet Kassa TV, accusing it of hacking his official Facebook account and deliberately spreading misinformation to tarnish his reputation.

Fatty, visibly agitated after the event, vehemently denied allegations that he used ChatGPT to draft political statements, describing the accusation as a calculated attempt to portray him as intellectually incapable.

“Everybody in this country knows who I am—my ability to write and speak. I don’t have to defend myself. But it is a shame for Kassa TV to do this,” he said. “It’s a shame for Kassa TV and her allies to hack into my phone at a time when the nation is a witness to such a lie.”

The former Interior Minister further alleged that Kassa TV and its affiliates manipulated his social media presence in an effort to discredit him politically.

“They are shameless. But I can tell them that they have failed,” he declared. “God being so good, the post they made appeared at a time when I was using the phone live—in front of you, the journalists. The picture was taken while I was standing here answering your questions. Kassa TV and its allies hacked into my phone to create a false political impression.”

According to Fatty, the alleged orchestration was part of a broader agenda to mislead the public and delegitimize him, claiming Kassa TV is aligned with political forces bent on using digital tools to ridicule and discredit opponents.

He vowed to pursue the matter with law enforcement authorities, warning that such actions not only damage individual reputations but also threaten the integrity of political discourse in the country.

As political tensions in The Gambia rise, Fatty’s explosive allegations may prompt further scrutiny into the digital conduct of media platforms and their potential political affiliations.