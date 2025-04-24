“A Bigger Victory Is Still Ahead”: Fatou Tamba’s Deportation from the UK Cancelled

- Advertisement -

The UK government has cancelled the deportation of 55-year-old Fatou Tamba, who had been facing imminent removal to The Gambia. While this news has brought relief to her family and local community in Liverpool, uncertainty still clouds her future in the UK.

Fatou, who has lived in the UK for 18 years, was detained in March and faced deportation back to The Gambia. She and her family have long expressed concerns about the potential dangers she could face if sent back, citing the political history of her family in The Gambia. Her brother, Lamine, raised alarms about the risks involved: “We have received threats, and if Fatou is deported, there is real fear for her safety.” This claim has fueled local protests and petitions calling for her deportation to be halted.

However, just hours before Fatou was scheduled to be deported, a crucial development occurred. On Tuesday afternoon, her legal team received the unexpected news that the UK Home Office had cancelled her deportation order. “Fatou was due to be on a flight at 6:10 pm, but that changed around 2 pm,” Lamine shared. “We received confirmation from the Home Office that the removal order had been cancelled until further notice.” This decision, while welcomed by her family, does not end the uncertainty surrounding her future in the UK.

Fatou’s legal team is now focused on her ongoing application for family leave, which could allow her to stay in the UK on the basis of her long-established life there. “We are hopeful that Fatou’s application will be considered favorably,” Lamine added. “Being able to stay and work in the UK would mean a great deal to her.”

Despite the cancellation of the deportation order, Fatou remains in the Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, awaiting further updates on her case. Her brother described the emotional toll the situation has taken: “Fatou is very pleased with the news but still feels uncertain about what comes next.” While the cancellation represents a significant relief, Lamine acknowledges that the battle is not yet over: “This is a victory, but we know that a bigger victory is still ahead.”

Having spent the past eight years in Liverpool, Fatou has become an integral part of her community. Her family and friends are committed to continuing the fight for her right to remain, and they are cautiously optimistic about the potential for a positive outcome. As Lamine put it, “For now, we’re taking this step-by-step. A bigger victory is still ahead.”

As the case continues, the local community remains behind Fatou, hoping for a permanent resolution that will allow her to stay in the UK, where she has built a life and contributed to her surroundings. With legal proceedings ongoing, the fight for certainty and stability remains at the forefront of her family’s efforts.