MoHERST Launches Mobile Application for Tertiary and Higher Education Institutions

By: Mama A. Touray

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST) today launched the TITA mobile application, designed to streamline internal communication between lecturers and students. The app enables lecturers to announce rescheduled lectures, optimize the use of lecture venues, and even generate revenue for institutions through in-app advertisements.

In addition to facilitating communication, the TITA app allows students to register for courses, pay tuition fees, access their CGPA, and submit assignments directly to their lecturers.

Speaking at the launch, the Permanent Secretary of MoHERST, Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, described the initiative as a clear demonstration of the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that higher education institutions in The Gambia are not left behind in the digital age.

“The TITA App is not just a technological advancement—it is an enabler,” she said. “It allows students to access services more easily, empowers lecturers to manage their time and workload more efficiently, and provides administrators with a smarter way of operating. It is also a potential revenue-generating tool through digital advertising and a platform for entrepreneurial learning—a truly multipurpose solution.”

Aisha Aminu Mohammed, CEO of TITA Universal Services, explained the app’s three main components. She highlighted that the TITA Student App provides users with a personalized electronic timetable updated in real-time, eliminating the confusion of paper schedules, keeping students informed of class changes, and helping them stay organized.

“Lecti empowers lecturers to manage and update their schedules directly. They can cancel and reschedule classes while staying fully in sync with students. It’s practical, intuitive, and gives lecturers full control over their teaching timetable,” she noted.

She also introduced the TITA Admin Panel, which features an Automatic Timetable Generator—an advanced engine capable of creating a complete, optimized academic timetable for an entire institution in just three seconds.

In his official launch statement, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, reaffirmed his ministry’s dedication to embracing innovation and enhancing the quality of education across the country.

“Today, as we launch the TITA Mobile Application for our Tertiary and Higher Education Institutions, we are taking a transformative step toward making higher education more accessible and of higher quality,” he said. “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering our HEIs by promoting excellence over mediocrity and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the modernization of our institutions.”

According to Minister Gomez, the TITA initiative is part of a broader agenda to improve the quality of education at the tertiary level, foster skills development, and prepare the country’s future workforce with the technological tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and dynamic world.