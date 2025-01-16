Macky’s APR Accuses Sonko of Orchestrating Political Attack on Farba Ngom

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Alliance for the Republic (APR) has accused Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of orchestrating a political attack on Farba Ngom, a prominent member of the APR and a deputy in the National Assembly. Despite having recently stepped down as party president, former President Macky Sall still plays a significant role in the leadership of the APR. Ngom, who is also the deputy mayor of Agnam, is facing legal action after the Minister of Justice initiated proceedings to lift his parliamentary immunity on January 16, 2025.

Ngom is facing serious allegations of financial misconduct, including embezzlement of over 125 billion CFA francs and involvement in money laundering schemes. The National Assembly’s decision to lift his parliamentary immunity is part of Senegal’s broader efforts to combat corruption and financial malpractice, potentially paving the way for legal prosecution. This follows the announcement by the financial prosecutor on January 12, 2025, of an investigation into Ngom for criminal conspiracy, money laundering, fraud involving public funds, corruption, influence peddling, and misuse of social property.

The APR has strongly criticized this move, viewing it as a politically motivated attack and accusing Sonko of using the justice system for personal and political gain. They allege that the primary goal is to eliminate Ngom from Senegalese politics. The National Assembly is expected to officially approve (or ratify) the decision to lift Farba Ngom’s parliamentary immunity on January 17, before the matter proceeds further.