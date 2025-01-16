Ahmad Gitteh Critiques Barrow Government’s Position on Diaspora Participation

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Ahmad Gitteh, a prominent supporter of the National People’s Party (NPP), has publicly criticized President Adama Barrow’s administration for retaining constitutional clauses that exclude Gambians in the diaspora, particularly those with dual citizenship, from holding key government positions. In a recent Facebook Live session, Gitteh expressed his disappointment, highlighting the significant contributions of the diaspora to the nation’s development and political landscape.

Gitteh stressed that many of those who fought tirelessly to help Barrow come to power have been restricted from holding public office due to constitutional provisions barring dual nationals from serving as President, Vice President, Ministers, or National Assembly Members. He also pointed out the removal of the retroactive clause deemed discriminatory against President Barrow, while clauses excluding the diaspora were retained, which he argued shows inconsistency in the government’s approach.

“All the Ministers, His Excellency Barrow, the Vice President, and the entire cabinet — the diaspora that you praised for their outstanding contributions to Gambian elections, the money they send that contributes to almost 40% of the GDP — Gambian citizens send back home almost one billion US dollars, which is about seventy billion dalasis. The remittances we send show our love for the country. That’s why we get involved in politics. We leave our jobs and join you on campaigns, enduring insults to our families. But after the election, you become the Ministers, the President, the Vice President, and the National Assembly Members.

You believe that we should all be one, but when it came to the constitution, you took a look at it in the cabinet. You had the power to amend or consider the draft constitution after the 2020 draft was rejected. You thoroughly reviewed every single section and chapter. When it came to the diaspora section, which states that the diaspora should be allowed to hold cabinet positions even if the President fails to appoint them, you decided against it. If the government doesn’t trust us, they don’t have to appoint us, but the constitution should allow us to serve. Appointments to cabinet positions are 100% the President’s prerogative. If he wishes, he could appoint anyone he deems qualified, but don’t discriminate against us. We fought together, yet you decided we are useless. Let them be fools!”

Similarly, Gitteh accused Barrow and his cabinet of betrayal after they helped secure his position in office.

“The entire cabinet will say it’s left to the National Assembly, but why was President Barrow’s retroactive clause omitted from the constitution? If it was left to the National Assembly, why wasn’t this clause, which states he couldn’t contest again, maintained? The cabinet ministers knew that clause was discriminatory and biased against one individual. But when it comes to two thousand capable diaspora individuals, you decided to exclude them.”

Despite these strong remarks, Gitteh’s comments underscore ongoing concerns about the diaspora’s exclusion from significant governmental roles. He warned that neglecting the diaspora’s contributions could negatively affect the NPP’s future.

The debate continues as to whether constitutional reforms will be undertaken to address these concerns and fully integrate the diaspora into The Gambia’s political framework.