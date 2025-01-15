New ECOMIG Commander Pledges Close Collaboration with Gambian Security Forces

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Colonel Ndiagne Diouf, the newly appointed commander of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), has pledged to work closely with Gambian defense and security forces to ensure peace and stability in the country. His remarks were made during the formal handover ceremony at Fajara Barracks this morning.

Colonel Ndiagne Diouf, who has assumed leadership of ECOMIG, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in The Gambia and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening security in the country. “I feel at home here, and I will continue the work my predecessor started. Together with the Gambian authorities, we will work towards maintaining peace and stability,” Colonel Diouf stated.

The incoming commander outlined his plans to meet with various agencies and security forces in The Gambia as part of a familiarization tour. He emphasized that the mission’s success depends on cooperation and trust between ECOMIG and Gambian security forces, as well as the support of the local population. “We are here to support the Gambian people. If anyone has concerns or suggestions about the country’s security, we encourage you to reach out to us,” Colonel Diouf added.

The outgoing commander, Colonel Baboucarr Toure, who led ECOMIG from January 1 to December 31, 2024, reflected on his tenure by highlighting the mission’s successes and the importance of building trust and cooperation with local security forces and the public.

Colonel Toure acknowledged that one of his primary challenges was addressing perceptions that ECOMIG forces were an occupying force. He stressed that the mission’s role is to support the Gambian government and its security forces.

During his tenure, Colonel Toure worked to enhance the force’s readiness, improve coordination, and foster better community engagement to gain broader acceptance among the Gambian people. “I focused on strengthening relationships with Gambian security agencies, and I am proud of the progress we made,” said Colonel Toure.

He also highlighted the humanitarian efforts carried out by ECOMIG, including blood donations, support to schools, and community awareness campaigns, which helped bridge the gap between the forces and the public. In his farewell, Colonel Toure expressed confidence that the incoming commander, Colonel Diouf, would continue the mission’s work with dedication and diligence.

Miatta Lily French, the Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in The Gambia, praised Colonel Toure’s leadership during his tenure and reminded Colonel Diouf of the crucial role that ECOWAS plays in ensuring peace in The Gambia. “I have no doubt that you will uphold the standards set by your predecessors and continue to build on the success of the mission,” French said.

Both commanders, along with ECOWAS officials, reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, peace, and stability in The Gambia.