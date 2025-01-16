ITC Awards TVET Scholarships to Another 50 Young People from Foni

- Advertisement -

The International Trade Centre (ITC) held an orientation ceremony for 50 young people at the Crab Island Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre in Bwiam on Wednesday, January 15.

This fully funded programme, which includes full tuition fees and stipends for all students, aims to improve livelihood opportunities and promote sustainable development by empowering youth with technical and vocational skills.

Over the next nine months, 25 students will receive training in solar installation, while another 25 will receive training in hairdressing and beauty.

The programme seeks to address youth unemployment by providing hands-on training that enhances employability and opens doors for income-generating opportunities.

This initiative is part of ITC’s efforts under its United Nations Peacebuilding Fund to promote social cohesion through economic empowerment.

Bubacarr Trawally of the International Trade Centre encouraged the students to take the opportunity seriously. He stressed ITC’s commitment to leaving no one behind in economic opportunities. “Inclusion is key to driving progress,” he said. He also touched on how the joint UN-WTO agency is working closely with the Foni Agency for Rural Development to make a difference in Foni.

Hon. Ousman Sillah of Crab Island gave a rundown of the institution’s activities and thanked ITC for the funding as well as the Foni Dinding Federation for their partnership. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to empowering young people with relevant skills.

This batch of 50 young people joins the previous 50, making a total of 100 youth currently enrolled in training programmes, with 50 more having enrolled at Sterling Technical Training Centre last month – all funded by ITC.

International Trade Centre (ITC) is a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transitioning economies to become more competitive.