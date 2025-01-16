Barrow’s Motorcade Shares Road: A Shift in Tradition?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

For decades, it has been customary for the presidency to close entire highway lanes to accommodate the presidential motorcade—a practice often justified by the need to ensure security, prevent traffic disruption, and assert authority, though it frequently caused significant inconvenience to the public.

Yesterday, in a rare occurrence, President Barrow’s motorcade was seen sharing a two-way lane with the public, allowing traffic to flow freely for everyone. While this may not indicate a complete departure from tradition, could it suggest a shift toward a new norm or reflect greater security for the country?