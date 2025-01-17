Farba Ngom: “Ousmane Sonko Is Neither God Nor His Prophet (SAW)”

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Farba Ngom, deputy mayor of Agnam (Northern Senegal) and a prominent member of Senegal’s Alliance for the Republic (APR) party, has publicly responded to allegations of financial misconduct and ongoing efforts to lift his parliamentary immunity, asserting on national television that “Ousmane Sonko is neither Allah nor His Prophet (SAW)” to orchestrate such actions.

Ngom faces accusations of embezzling over 125 billion CFA francs, money laundering, fraud involving public funds, and other charges announced by Senegal’s financial prosecutor on January 12, which prompted the Minister of Justice to initiate proceedings to strip him of immunity.

The APR, still influenced by former President Macky Sall, has accused Prime Minister Sonko of orchestrating politically motivated attacks, alleging he is manipulating state institutions to eliminate key political opponents.

The National Assembly, expected to ratify the decision today, January 17, will determine whether legal proceedings move forward, as Ngom vehemently denies the accusations and frames the actions against him as a political strategy rather than justice.