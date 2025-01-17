Sierra Leone recalls Ambassador to Guinea over Cocaine Seizure

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Sierra Leone has recalled its ambassador to Guinea after seven suitcases of suspected cocaine were discovered in an embassy vehicle. The Guinean authorities impounded the vehicle and detained the driver and another occupant.

Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister confirmed that an investigation is underway, but emphasized that the ambassador was not involved in the trafficking. The seizure also included $2,000 in cash.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over drug abuse in Sierra Leone, which President Julius Maada Bio had described as a “national emergency” earlier in 2024.