“Macky Sall Will Stay in Morocco As Long As He Wishes” – Aïssata Tall Sall

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Aïssata Tall Sall, former Justice and Foreign Affairs Minister under ex-President Macky Sall, dismissed speculation about the possible extradition of Macky Sall from Morocco. She stated, “Macky Sall will remain in Morocco as long as he wishes, and he will return to Senegal whenever he wants.”

During a parliamentary debate on ratifying a Senegal-Morocco prisoner transfer agreement, Tall Sall criticized those linking the convention to Macky Sall, saying, “Why is he suddenly at the center of this discussion? Because in Senegal, so-called legal experts speak without knowing the law.”

She also addressed concerns over the timing of the ratification, explaining that diplomatic priorities shift over time. She emphasized that the agreement is primarily about providing legal support, not about political maneuvering.

