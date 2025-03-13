Thursday, March 13, 2025

The EU Is Introducing Stricter Deportation Policies In Response To Growing Public Discontent With Its Migration System

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Under new plans, failed asylum seekers and illegal migrants will face accelerated deportation procedures. For the first time, the EU is also legalizing the establishment of “return hubs” outside Europe, mirroring elements of Britain’s discontinued Rwanda scheme.

According to reports, 80% of individuals ordered to leave EU countries remain within Europe, including some involved in criminal or terrorist activities.

Magnus Brunner, EU migration commissioner, highlighted rising voter support for populist parties as a reflection of public frustration with migration issues.

The new measures aim to address this mounting pressure from national governments and citizens.

