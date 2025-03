- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow is leading The Gambia’s delegation at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN Headquarters in New York, which started on March 10 and will run until March 21.

The session marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, where she is participating in discussions on advancing women’s rights and gender equality.