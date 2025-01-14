Macky Makes Moves: Sets Up Shop in Morocco with New Company

- Advertisement -

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall, who has been based in Morocco since leaving office in April, has established a company named Semo Holding in the upscale Guéliz district of Marrakech.

According to both Senegalese and Moroccan media outlets, including Le Desk, the firm offers services in the environmental, energy, and political strategy sectors, aiming to become a major player in Africa and beyond by leveraging Sall’s extensive network of international partners.

This move follows statements from Ousmane Sonko, leader of the PASTEF party, who has accused Sall’s administration of widespread corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Sonko pledged to pursue investigations into corruption if PASTEF secured a legislative majority in the November 2024 elections.

After PASTEF’s significant victory, securing 130 out of 165 seats, Sonko reiterated his commitment to investigating the alleged illicit enrichment of the previous regime.