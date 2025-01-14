Essa Faal Clarifies Controversial Donkey Cart Remarks, Says Critics Don’t Understand English

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Prominent Gambian international lawyer and leader of the Turn Around Movement, Essa Mbye Faal, has clarified his controversial remarks about donkey carts, saying his statement was misinterpreted by individuals who don’t understand the English language.

- Advertisement -

Faal, 58, is among the many Gambians interested in joining the presidential race in 2026, following his unsuccessful bid in the 2021 presidential election. In a controversial interview at Kerr Fatou, Faal made remarks that he classifies as “euphemisms.”

He referred to President Adama Barrow as “Adu Boy” and disclosed that one of the president’s advisers is a former “donkey cart driver.” These remarks sparked debate online, with many, including Dou Sano, presidential adviser, deeming them disrespectful and offensive.

In a recent interview hosted by Sheikh Ahmed Ceesay via TikTok, Faal said his remarks were misinterpreted. “I don’t mean to hurt anyone or attack on donkey drivers,” he said. “This is a euphemism. It means the President should appoint people with knowledge in key positions. Dou Sano don’t understand English and that’s why he went on to call me all types of names,” Faal said.

Faal, who is optimistic about a victory in the forthcoming presidential election, said he will never disrespect any Gambian, but emphasized the importance of appointing people based on merit for the development of the country. “…Just like the minister of agriculture with no agricultural studies. He studied nursing and now he’s appointed as agriculture minister to solve agricultural problems. We need to appoint people with qualifications in various positions.”

- Advertisement -

Faal also criticized President Barrow’s administration for its handling of the country’s affairs, advocating for decent politics, and noting that the country belongs to every citizen and that people are related in various ways. “The person you are insulting today may be your relative, who you don’t know, or is related to someone you are related to. So, let’s do our politics in a civilized manner,” he stressed.