Mali Seizes 3 Tons of Gold from Canadian Company Over Revenue Dispute

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mali’s military government has seized three tons of gold from Canadian mining company Barrick Gold as part of an ongoing dispute over revenue sharing, according to The Associated Press.

Valued at around $180 million, the gold was taken from a mine near Kayes and transported to the capital, Bamako. The seizure follows a warning from Mali’s investigating judge and comes amid allegations of money laundering against Barrick’s CEO, Mark Bristow, as well as the arrest of senior executives.

Since the military-led coup in 2020, which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Mali has been grappling with poverty and instability, and the government, led by Colonel Assimi Goïta, is intensifying pressure on foreign mining companies to boost state revenues.