What Message Is President Tinubu Sending Across Nigeria?

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Nigerian military has introduced revised regulations, banning homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality, cross-dressing, tattoos, body piercings, drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, reports Nigerian news outlet, Punch Newspaper.

The new terms, signed by President Bola Tinubu, also prohibit officers from engaging in amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses, joining secret societies or political parties, misusing government property, accepting gifts from juniors, and participating in private business activities that interfere with official duties. Disciplinary measures for violations were not specified.