Sidia Jatta Engages Jarra Jaliyaa on Solutions to Gambia’s Economic Challenges and Citizens’ Welfare

By Alieu Jallow

Sidia Jatta, a prominent member of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) and former National Assembly Member for Wuli West, recently engaged residents of Jarra Jaliyaa in discussions on strategies to address The Gambia’s economic challenges. Jatta emphasized the effective utilization of the country’s natural resources and critiqued the government’s efforts in improving citizens’ welfare.

“We have tried to put an end to the country’s sufferings, but it has failed to yield results. The Gambia is small, but we are blessed with abundant natural resources. Some may argue that we need gold and diamonds, but those are not the only sources of wealth. Look at our river—it is a blessing that many countries do not have. The river alone can feed this nation. Efforts have been made to change the narrative, but to no avail.

If you closely examine our farming system, the truth is that we can farm all year round, whether it’s the rainy season or not, because God has blessed us with a river that supports year-round farming. However, this depends on having strategies and policies to harness this potential. Sadly, we remain stagnant in the same place,” Jatta explained.

During the meeting, Jatta highlighted the persistent economic crisis and the rising cost of living affecting Gambians. He outlined how the country’s failure to export groundnuts significantly impacts foreign revenue, which is vital for boosting the economy. Jatta also criticized the current regime for its inability to provide employment opportunities for young people.

“A lot of you young people have graduated from Grade 12, others from university, while some who finish Grade 12 cannot advance. There are no jobs because the government in power cannot provide employment. If you hear that jobs can be created, it’s only possible when public funds are invested in ventures that yield dividends. With those investments, jobs can be created. But if such investments are absent, job creation is impossible,” he stated.

The PDOIS, established in 1986, has consistently promoted socialist principles, focusing on democracy, independence, and social justice within The Gambia. The party has played a pivotal role in fostering political discourse aimed at national development and equitable resource distribution.

Jatta’s engagement in Jarra Jaliyaa reflects the PDOIS’s commitment to grassroots involvement in policy discussions. By encouraging citizens to actively participate in dialogues about the nation’s future, the party seeks to empower communities to contribute to solutions that address economic hardships and enhance living standards.

The Gambia’s economic landscape is shaped by various factors, including international assistance and government policies. Effective management of natural resources remains a critical component of the country’s development strategy.

The prominent politician also spoke to community members about the importance of public funds being reinvested into the population to create job opportunities.

As the nation continues to navigate economic challenges, the call for collaborative efforts between the government, political entities, and citizens becomes increasingly pertinent. Engagements like Jatta’s session in Jarra Jaliyaa serve as platforms for collective reflection and action towards a more prosperous and equitable Gambia.