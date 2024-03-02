Lower Fulladu NAM Supports Ban on FGM Practice

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Hon. Gibbie Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu, has voiced his support for the recently enacted legislation banning the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). He called upon his fellow parliamentarians to reject the proposed bill aimed at repealing this ban.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Mballow, a former health practitioner, emphasized that FGM has no health benefits and is inherently harmful.

“I urge all National Assembly Members to join me in adhering to parliamentary procedures and processes and to discard the proposed repeal bill,” he stated.

Mballow emphasized the importance of voting against the repeal bill to protect children from the adverse effects of this harmful practice, highlighting its detrimental impact on the health of many women and girls.

Despite facing threats from religious leaders opposed to the ban, Mballow remains steadfast in his stance, asserting, “We must prioritize the well-being of our female children.”

Furthermore, Mballow challenged any supporter of the repeal bill to engage in a debate, reaffirming his readiness to defend the ban.

The criminalization of FGM in The Gambia dates back to 2015 with the passing of the 2015 Women’s (Amendment) Act, Sections 32A and 32B of which prescribe penalties for performing, procuring, and aiding and abetting the practice of FGM/C.