Lifeblood for Life: Ghana’s ECOMIG Troops Roll Up Their Sleeves in Barra

By Dawda Baldeh

The Ghanaian troops serving the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia in partnership with their sister forces have conducted a blood donation at Essau District Hospital.

The initiative is geared towards helping the health facility acquire more blood for patients.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Puoriyelle Dery, Ghanaian ECONOMIC Contingent Commander described the donation as the most important initiative in their endeavours of saving lives.

He thanked their partners such as the Gambia fire service, Immigration, and the police in Barra for the collaborative effort.

“If you donate blood you save lives and we are happy to take this initiative,” he said.

The Ghanaian ECOMIG commander reiterated their commitment to serving the Gambian people.

“We have a very good collaboration with the community and our sister securities. Apart from the uniform, we are one people,” he said.

Civil-Military Cooperation Officer, Captain Christle Konadu Odame, said since the beginning of their mission in the Gambia they have been engaged in civil-military cooperation.

She revealed this is the first time they collaborated with sister securities in this initiative.

She further explained the process of taking blood from donors.

“We test for HB and other issues before extracting the blood and it’s a very simple process,” she added.

She expressed hope that this initiative will be expanded to benefit more in the community.

Lt(GN) Dr. Christopher Boadi Sarpong Medical Officer for ECOMIG, Ghanaian contingent 8, said they had realized there is high blood demand in the region as women often die from such.

“This is a very good initiative, and it will save lives.

“We screen the donors and if they qualify, we take their blood.

“For those who have conditions don’t disclose it to any other person, it’s confidential.”

He disclosed that before today’s initiative, they had engaged their sister agencies to instil the spirit of blood donation.

For his part, Bakary Sanneh, Officer in Charge of Essau District Hospital, commended the Ghanaian troops for the gesture.

“This is the third time we have enjoyed such a gesture.

“Blood is a precious commodity that is not found in the market.

We are entering the peak period when women will be giving birth and some usually need blood,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, Ebrima Baldeh, Regional Health Director for North Bank West, echoed similar sentiments on the importance of this blood donation and praised the Ghanaian troops for championing the initiative.

“No blood no life and as a ministry we are happy to have such support.

“If we have a functional blood bank it can help to save lives.

“We thank the ECOMIG and the sister forces for the support,” he added.

Mariam Jammeh, Program Manager for National Blood Transfusion Service at the Ministry of Health, also expressed gratitude to the ECOMIG and the sister forces for their support.

She underscored the importance of giving blood noting that the blood donated will complement the ministry’s efforts to address blood shortages in the country.