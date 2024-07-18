Imam Baba Leigh opens doors for dialogue with pro-FGM advocates

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

Following the lawmakers’ decision to uphold the ban on female genital mutilation, Gambian imam and commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission, Baba Leigh, said in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network that he is not interested in debating but is open to dialoguing with pro-FGM activists to seek a mutual understanding on the issue.

The imam made these remarks when asked whether he and his team were open to dialogue. He stated: “We are yarning for a dialogue, but I am against debate. I am in for dialogue on any subject but why I am not in for debate is because debate is not Islamic because there will be a winner and a loser, and I don’t want to cause anybody to lose.”

The imam believes that debate is a pursuit of pride, which he does not seek; instead, he advocates for dialogue, as recommended by Islam.

Leigh said there is an entire chapter in the Quran that talks about dialogue. According to him, dialogue is endorsed by the prophet as a divine directive, and it was the method employed by all prophets. He emphasized his complete dedication to dialogue and expressed regret over the lack of acceptance from the pro-FGM group.

“Some are very welcoming, and they open their doors and we have been having a dialogue with them and some of them have joined us for the campaign or are now quiet about the issue,” he said.