Bubacarr Bob Keita’s Mission: Steering Gambian Youth Away from Drugs through Charity and Education

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Bubacarr Bob Keita, a dedicated advocate, works tirelessly to steer children away from drugs and guide them towards a brighter future. Born to a Gambian father from Bassay and a Sierra Leonean mother, Bob’s upbringing was rooted in both cultures. He completed his primary education in Bassay before moving to Kombo, the bustling city part of The Gambia, where he attended secondary school. Bob is not only a devoted father and husband but also a passionate charity worker whose mission is to transform lives.

In an exclusive interview, Bob shared the deep personal motivations that led him to charity work. “Charity is something that has to come from your heart,” he began. “There are people who always want to help but don’t have the money, and those who have money but don’t want to help. For me, it’s a passion that comes from my heart. Being in difficult situations myself, I’ve seen how people struggle, and even if you don’t have money, kind words can make a difference. This inspired me to become a charity person.”

Bob’s charity, aptly named “Take the Pen, Leave the Drugs,” focuses on several key areas: education, sports, and health. Initially, the organization concentrated on supporting prisons and providing educational outreach. “I visit schools to talk to our brothers and sisters about issues affecting our environment,” he said. Although there is no specific age range, his main focus is the youth. “They need guidance and support, and that’s the main focus of my charity.”

Addressing the current drug pandemic in the country, Bob expressed his concern about the rising use of kush among young people. “With all the information we have, it’s mostly young boys and girls who are affected. Arresting them and putting them behind bars shouldn’t be the only solution. We need preventative measures and to inform them about the consequences of drug use.”

To tackle this issue, Bob’s organization has developed frameworks and plans to engage students through entertainment and education. “We try to build real connections with them, involve education and support so they understand the information we share,” he explained. The strategy involves a multi-faceted approach: reaching out through schools, organizing sports and fitness tournaments, and creating awareness through media.

Bob’s vision for his charity is clear: “We want to see a drug-free Gambia. It’s difficult to achieve, but we are trying to eradicate drug use in the country. Even if we can’t do it 100%, we can minimize it.”

Though his foundation is only two years old, Bob is ambitious. They have reached out to 23 schools and plan to do more sports and fitness tournaments in all six regions during school holidays. When schools reopen, they aim to extend their efforts to commercial areas. “We don’t want to stop at just these areas. These are some of the plans we have for now; we will see what we have in the future, In Sha Allah.”

Prevention is key for Bob. “We want to prevent drug use before it starts through education and awareness. We warn students about the dangers, especially during graduation parties,” he said. He recounted a troubling incident where a student’s drink was spiked with kush, emphasizing the need for vigilance and education.

The foundation focuses on school pupils because they are easy to engage and connect with. “Give them a pen or pencil, spend ten minutes talking to them, and they listen. We want them to focus on education and meaningful activities,” Bob explained. His success stories are a testament to his approach. Last year, he visited a prison and saw 17 Gambians reintegrate into society. “Seeing them return to normal lives makes me happy,” he said.

While Bob doesn’t face challenges with the children, the financial aspect and public perception pose difficulties. “People sometimes think we do this for money or political reasons. But we stay focused on our mission,” he stated firmly.

Bob emphasized the need for unity in The Gambia. “We live in a divided society, but as young people, we shouldn’t let politicians divide us. If we unite, we can achieve anything. Let’s put politics and tribalism aside and fight for national interest.”

Looking ahead, Bob’s foundation aims to establish a rehab center. “Some people will take drugs today and want to stop tomorrow. We need facilities to support them,” he explained. Collaborating with partners, they plan to host fitness tournaments across all five regions, providing healthy alternatives and engagement for the youth.

He concluded with the meaning behind his foundation’s slogan, “Take the Pen, Leave the Drugs.” “Drug use leads to failure and misery, but the pen leads to success. If you use the pen, you can become anything in life,” Bob said.

Bob’s final message to all Gambians is one of unity and productivity. “Gambia is bigger than any individual or tribe. Let’s unite and put our country first.”

Through his charity work, Bubacarr Bob Keita is not just steering children away from drugs but also planting the seeds of a brighter, more united future for The Gambia.