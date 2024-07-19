Friday, July 19, 2024

Kandeh Denies GDC Affiliation with UDP

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, has vehemently denied any affiliation between his party and the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

Kandeh made these remarks in response to claims that his party had been in an unannounced coalition with the UDP since the 2021 presidential election.

“The GDC is a party of its own, and we have never entered into any coalition with the UDP or any other party,” he said, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Kandeh stated that he has never voted for the UDP or engaged in any coalition discussions with the UDP leadership.

He recalled that there were speculations suggesting that voting for the GDC in 2021 was helping the UDP to win.

“This is not true. If we decide to enter into any coalition with another party, we will announce it publicly, as it is our right to do so,” he explained. “Those spreading lies lack political insight and have no understanding of what is happening within the GDC.”

Furthermore, Kandeh noted that if there is any party he or the GDC could be associated with, it would be the APRC, as he served as a member of parliament for that party for ten years.

Kandeh questioned how anyone not part of the UDP or GDC could know details about them that their own members are unaware of.

“If you are to associate the UDP with any party, it would be the NPP because their leader was with the UDP for over twenty years. The UDP and NPP are well acquainted with each other, and if UDP is good or bad, they would know, not Kandeh,” he added.

The opposition leader argued that anyone seeking to understand the GDC should speak directly to its members and listen to them, rather than relying on outsiders whose goal may be the party’s downfall.

“They won’t tell you anything good about us, but the truth will always prevail, and people are beginning to see the truth,” he emphasized.

Kandeh also urged Gambians to move away from politics of deception, attacks, character assassination, and tribal sentiments, and to focus on addressing the pressing issues affecting the country for the betterment of all.

The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
