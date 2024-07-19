Imam Baba Leigh Challenges Culture: ‘Female Genital Mutilation Not a Yardstick of Islam’

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Imam and Commissioner at the Human Rights Commission, Baba Leigh, said female genital mutilation should not be considered a yardstick of Islam.

He said that female genital mutilation is not a measure of Islamic faith because conversion to Islam does not require a woman to be circumcised, nor is it a consideration for men.

Imam Leigh also addressed pro-FGM activists who claimed that parliamentarians upholding the ban on female genital mutilation were voting against Prophet Muhammad’s sunnah. He stated that dialogue would be impossible if their stance on the issue was inflexible.

“If they were Muhammed then one would listen to them, but they are not Muhammed and have never seen Muhammed and are not following Muhammed properly.

“We have thousands of Sunnah, but no one can follow all of them. You can follow what you can follow and the rest you have intention and love of it,” he said.

Regarding the classification of FGM as a cultural practice, the Imam stated: “Even if we label FGM as cultural, it is clear that it is not a universal culture since the Wolof tribe does not practice it, despite being Muslim, and those who practice it are not more devout than them.”

He stated that research indicates the Jahanka and Mandinka tribes are the primary practitioners of FGM. Other tribes may or may not practice it, but all maintain their Muslim faith.

As a co-founder of GamCoTrap, Imam notes they refer victims of female genital mutilation to psychiatrists and psychologists, acknowledging the scarcity yet vital role of these professionals, akin to doctors.

He also said providing support through counselling is very much in line with Islamic principles and is integral to his profession.

“They will fail, but I will not because I am born a winner,” he said.