Friday, July 19, 2024

Imam Baba Leigh Challenges Culture: ‘Female Genital Mutilation Not a Yardstick of Islam’

80
- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Imam and Commissioner at the Human Rights Commission, Baba Leigh, said female genital mutilation should not be considered a yardstick of Islam.

- Advertisement -

He said that female genital mutilation is not a measure of Islamic faith because conversion to Islam does not require a woman to be circumcised, nor is it a consideration for men.

Imam Leigh also addressed pro-FGM activists who claimed that parliamentarians upholding the ban on female genital mutilation were voting against Prophet Muhammad’s sunnah. He stated that dialogue would be impossible if their stance on the issue was inflexible.

“If they were Muhammed then one would listen to them, but they are not Muhammed and have never seen Muhammed and are not following Muhammed properly.

“We have thousands of Sunnah, but no one can follow all of them. You can follow what you can follow and the rest you have intention and love of it,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the classification of FGM as a cultural practice, the Imam stated: “Even if we label FGM as cultural, it is clear that it is not a universal culture since the Wolof tribe does not practice it, despite being Muslim, and those who practice it are not more devout than them.”

He stated that research indicates the Jahanka and Mandinka tribes are the primary practitioners of FGM. Other tribes may or may not practice it, but all maintain their Muslim faith.

As a co-founder of GamCoTrap, Imam notes they refer victims of female genital mutilation to psychiatrists and psychologists, acknowledging the scarcity yet vital role of these professionals, akin to doctors.

He also said providing support through counselling is very much in line with Islamic principles and is integral to his profession.

- Advertisement -

“They will fail, but I will not because I am born a winner,” he said.

Previous article
Kandeh Denies GDC Affiliation with UDP
Next article
Jadu’s Karate Academy Celebrates 48 New Belt-Holders

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions