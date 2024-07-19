Friday, July 19, 2024

Jadu’s Karate Academy Celebrates 48 New Belt-Holders

19
- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Jadu’s Karate Academy in Lamin Village has recently held a karate grading exam for 48 students who are promoted to various ranks at a ceremony graced by Karate masters, parents, students, and spectators.

- Advertisement -

The exam focuses on grading students from white belt to yellow, from yellow belt to orange, from orange to green belt, from green to blue, and from blue to brown.

Speaking at the grading ceremony, Omar H. O Saidykhan, the President of The Gambia Karate Association expressed excitement for witnessing the exam which he described as a success involving the participation of a school.

“I’m proud to see students participating in Karate because it will help to inculcate discipline in them.

“I was impressed with their performance and seeing them pass the exam is commendable,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Saidykhan further commended Jadu’s school for their affiliation with the Karate Association in the country.

According to him, Karate will help the participating students to be a better person in the future.

He also used the occasion to motivate the karate students citing the Gambia’s median participation in the recently concluded West African Karate competition in Guinea Conakry where they came out second.

“This is the first time the Gambia participated in a West African Karate competition and the outcome was impressive,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Karate Association President further urged the students to always be respectful and disciplined to achieve their goals.

He described Katate as a sporting discipline that goes beyond fighting.

“I want other schools to include Karate in their curriculums to help the sport grow,” he said.

“Sport will keep the children busy and they will abstain from other illicit activities such as drug abuse and theft.”

Muhammed Touray, Secretary General of Jadu’s Karate Academy, described karate as an important sport that has the potential to change the narrative and engage young people in productive sport.

“The exam was very successful and all the students have passed it after an intensive process,” Touray said.

He challenged the students to continue the hard work and prepare for the other levels ahead.

Master Mamadou Jallow, trainer at Jadu’s Karate Academy spoke on the importance of learning karate in the context of sport and discipline.

“I have been training the kids for the past years and we have made significant progress.

“Karate is not only about fighting it’s a sport that inculcates discipline in anyone who learns it.

“If you learned Karate you will be a very peaceful person and you don’t fight easily,” he explained.

Master Jallow emphasized the importance of this sport saying it helped people to develop rapid thinking and analysis.

“Karate is all about calculation, you will think and act fast if you learned it,” he added.

He commended Jadu’s for offering him the opportunity to serve as the school karate academy trainer.

“I can tell you since I started training with the kids most of them took first in their exams.

“Karate will improve someone’s thinking and it’s very good,” Jallow included.

Previous article
Imam Baba Leigh Challenges Culture: ‘Female Genital Mutilation Not a Yardstick of Islam’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions