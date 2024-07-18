Thursday, July 18, 2024

West Coast International Institute Students’ Union Hails Bai Saine for Generous Support

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Students’ Union of West Coast International Institute in Old Yundum has expressed gratitude to Bai Saine, a resident of Jokadou, for his generous support.

Saine, hailing from Kerr Omar Saine in the Jokadou District of the North Bank region, presented a printer worth twelve thousand dalasis to the Students’ Union on Wednesday to alleviate their burden of printing off-campus.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the former Jokadou National Assembly contestant described education as crucial for the country’s development, emphasizing that supporting students in their pursuit of quality education is a noble endeavor.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that we have donated a printer worth D12,000 and D1000 in cash to the Students’ Union of West Coast International Institute in Old Yundum, Kombo North,” he said.

Mr. Saine, known for his active involvement in community development, explained that the donation aims to assist students in printing assignments conveniently on campus.

He expressed appreciation to Modou Panne and others for their contributions to the success of this initiative.

Reacting to the gesture, Students’ Union President Nyima Darboe described Bai’s donation as life-changing support.

“Your gift of a printer will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the daily lives of many students who rely on such resources for their academic endeavors, projects, and personal tasks. It is a gift that keeps on giving, facilitating creativity, knowledge sharing, and collaboration within our community,” she remarked.

She further praised Bai as a generous citizen who shows no bounds in his support.

“On behalf of the entire Students’ Union and myself, I extend heartfelt thanks once again for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering support,” she concluded.

