Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Celebrating Swadou’s Remarkable Leadership and Aspirations!

WiSTEM proudly congratulates Swadou, the outgoing President of the Methodist Academy Girls in STEM Club. As Head Girl, Swadou has led the STEM club with exceptional determination, commitment, and dedication.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Swadou was offered a Certificate of Appreciation by Women in STEM Gambia. The award was handed over by Haddijatou Awe, a distinguished Women in STEM member and an alumna of Methodist Academy.

Swadou’s journey is deeply rooted in her personal experience. Diagnosed with hyperthyroidism at the age of nine, she received compassionate care from MRC Gambia, inspiring her dream to become a medical doctor. This experience fueled her curiosity and passion for medicine, shaping her determination to save lives and make a difference in healthcare.

Over the past two years, Swadou and her school have received significant support from Women in STEM Gambia, fostering an environment where young girls are encouraged to pursue their ambitions in STEM fields.

Swadou’s resilience and drive to change the narrative inspire us all. We are confident that she will make a significant impact in the world of medicine.

Let’s continue to support and empower young girls in STEM, nurturing their dreams and paving the way for a brighter future.
Kodou Jeng Gaye
President and Founder
Women in STEM Gambia

