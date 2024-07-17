Gambia gov’t bans cross-border sale of subsidised fertiliser

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

BREAKING: The Gambian government has announced a ban on the cross-border sale of subsidised fertiliser and has directed authorities to arrest anyone found in violation of this ban.

The Office of the President announced in a press statement: “Contrary to instructions governing the usage of Government’s heavily-subsidized fertilizer for the exclusive benefit of Gambian farmers, it has come to Government’s attention that the fertilizer is being sold across the border.

“To curb this malpractice, The Gambia Government immediately instructs all Local Government Authorities, The Gambia Police Force and sister security agencies to arrest culprits and confiscate fertilizer en route to destinations beyond our borders.”

In the same official release, the government also called for the public’s full cooperation in reporting any attempts at fertilizer smuggling across the country.