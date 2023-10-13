Friday, October 13, 2023

KMC launches investigation into suspected fraud

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) has launched an investigation into a suspected fraud involving individuals from the Anti-littering and Service departments.

The CEO of KMC, Paa Sait Ceesay, revealed during an interview with Star FM talk show that the council has received reports of suspected fraud and is currently conducting investigations.

The suspects are accused of fraudulent activities such as operating council trucks in unauthorised locations and collecting money from individuals without providing proper receipts or providing receipts with incorrect amounts.

“[It] is hard to conclude or deny but we have received information of people involved in a fraudulent activity which involved one of our trucks operating in an unauthorised location and the suspects are also collecting money from people without giving them receipts or providing receipts with incorrect amounts,” Ceesay said.

Mr Ceesay did not disclose the suspects’ names, stating that it would not be appropriate to do so while the investigations are ongoing.

“The suspects are from the Service Department and Anti-littering, but we are investigating the matter,” he added.

He reassured the public of the council’s commitment to uncovering the truth and conducting a thorough investigation.

