Karpowership’s Annual Donations to Gambian Orphanages as a Pillar of Social Development

By: Adama Sanneh

Karpowership, the Turkish strategic partner of The Gambia and Nawec since 2018, donated food items to three orphanages in a ceremony held at their office in the former Dream Park on Friday. This annual donation initiative is specifically targeted towards specific groups.

The company is recognized as being socially development-oriented, initiating each new year with donations and charity, especially to orphanages in most countries where they operate. They describe this as a gesture to complement efforts in supporting children and youth.

Emre Durmusoglo, Karpower Africa Director, assures that these donations will be a continuous gesture in supporting orphanages in The Gambia. “This year, we have started the donation with three orphanages, providing food items worth Ten thousand dollars ($10,000), including rice, oil, and sugar,” he lamented.

Mr. Emre says they support orphanages in The Gambia and nine other African countries where they operate, understanding their responsibilities towards the social development and well-being of these countries. “We will continue to support orphanages every year, and you will also see me this year making donations towards health and student support in The Gambia,” he assures.

Tolga Bermek, the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, commended the actions of Karpowership, describing them as genuine friends of The Gambia. “Actions speak louder than words. As an ambassador in The Gambia, I have always witnessed the good deeds of Karpowership. They are not only acting as a commercial company but also as a friend of the country with their social responsibility projects,” he says. The Ambassador extends his gratitude for the kind donation and generosity in providing food items to the orphanages.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Ustasdh Gassama of Madrasatul Afang Lang Cisse in Sukuta thanked Karpowership for the donations and stressed the timeliness and need for such items. “These food items are donated at the right time, and we want to thank Karpowership for their generous help to these orphanages.”

Ustasdh Gassama says helping orphanages is highly commendable in Islam, as these individuals lack parents to take care of their needs. “To prevent orphanages from hunger, to shelter and clothe them is a gesture that cannot be overemphasized; just feeding people is significant. As the prophet says, feeding people is one of the best deeds in Islam,” he adds.

The items were handed over by Mr. Emre Durmusoglo, Karpower Africa Director, Tolga Bermek, Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, and Karpower Group in The Gambia to The Baby Shelter in Bakoteh, Madrasatul Tafsir Quran in Foni, and Madrasatul Afang Lang Cisse in Sukuta. The items include 150 bags of rice, 100 bags of sugar, and 56 10-liter gallons of vegetable oil. These items will be shared among the three orphanages to support the crisis of food at their centers.