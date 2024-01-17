Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Key goal influencer returns as Scorpions look for redemption against Guinea 

54
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

After the disappointing defeat against Senegal on Monday, the Scorpions of The Gambia returned to training with the hope of redeeming themselves ahead of a crucial match against Guinea as the team’s key goal influencer, Ablie Jallow, is back in contention for selection, which could be a significant boost to their chances of winning.

- Advertisement -

The tricky attacking midfielder, who has been involved in almost all the goals scored by the team in the last Africa Cup of Nations and qualifiers to Ivory Coast, missed the game against champions Senegal due to the accumulation of yellow cards together with Ebrima Colley.

As the Scorpions return to the drawing board after the defeat against Senegal to prepare for Guinea, Ablie Jallow and Ebrima Colley are back in contention for a place in the team.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after the recovery session, head coach Tom Sainfeit expressed hope ahead of the match, citing that the return of key goal influencer Ablie Jallow will significantly boost the team together with Ebrima Colley.

“We played 6 AFCON matches, we lost two, and these were games Ablie Jallow did not play. Ablie was always involved in the goals in the last years,” Tom told TFN.

- Advertisement -

He added the mood in the camp is high, and they are hopeful that the players will turn things around on Friday.

“We are ready to bounce back. The mood is good, and the players are ready. Ablie Jallow and Ebrima have returned for the selection, so we are ready for Friday to do everything to get back to a good position to qualify,” the Belgian said.

Goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye, who conceded three goals in the first game, said the Gambia is in the competition to stay and not just to qualify. He outlined that the players would play their hearts out on Friday against Guinea.

“We are here to stay. We are not here just to qualify. We have a superb quality team and good players, so we are ready to give a hundred percent on the field,” he told TFN.

- Advertisement -

A win against Guinea will boost Gambia’s chances of qualifying for the second round, despite losing to Senegal 3-0.

Previous article
Tom Saintfiet Speaks to Journalists After Gambia’s Defeat to Senegal
Next article
Karpowership’s Annual Donations to Gambian Orphanages as a Pillar of Social Development

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions