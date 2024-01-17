Key goal influencer returns as Scorpions look for redemption against Guinea 

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

After the disappointing defeat against Senegal on Monday, the Scorpions of The Gambia returned to training with the hope of redeeming themselves ahead of a crucial match against Guinea as the team’s key goal influencer, Ablie Jallow, is back in contention for selection, which could be a significant boost to their chances of winning.

- Advertisement -

The tricky attacking midfielder, who has been involved in almost all the goals scored by the team in the last Africa Cup of Nations and qualifiers to Ivory Coast, missed the game against champions Senegal due to the accumulation of yellow cards together with Ebrima Colley.

As the Scorpions return to the drawing board after the defeat against Senegal to prepare for Guinea, Ablie Jallow and Ebrima Colley are back in contention for a place in the team.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after the recovery session, head coach Tom Sainfeit expressed hope ahead of the match, citing that the return of key goal influencer Ablie Jallow will significantly boost the team together with Ebrima Colley.

“We played 6 AFCON matches, we lost two, and these were games Ablie Jallow did not play. Ablie was always involved in the goals in the last years,” Tom told TFN.

- Advertisement -

He added the mood in the camp is high, and they are hopeful that the players will turn things around on Friday.

“We are ready to bounce back. The mood is good, and the players are ready. Ablie Jallow and Ebrima have returned for the selection, so we are ready for Friday to do everything to get back to a good position to qualify,” the Belgian said.

Goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye, who conceded three goals in the first game, said the Gambia is in the competition to stay and not just to qualify. He outlined that the players would play their hearts out on Friday against Guinea.

“We are here to stay. We are not here just to qualify. We have a superb quality team and good players, so we are ready to give a hundred percent on the field,” he told TFN.

- Advertisement -

A win against Guinea will boost Gambia’s chances of qualifying for the second round, despite losing to Senegal 3-0.