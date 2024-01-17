Red Cross Society Concludes 3-Day Intensive Basic First Aid Training with OIC Staff

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) concluded a three-day intensive training for its staff on basic first aid earlier this afternoon. The training was conducted by the Gambia Red Cross Society.

- Advertisement -

This program is part of the country’s preparations for the 15th OIC summit scheduled to be held in Banjul later this year.

Yankuba Dibba, the CEO of the OIC Gambia Secretariat, commended the Red Cross for imparting impactful knowledge on basic first aid to the OIC staff.

“Everyone acknowledges that the training was timely and helpful. Indeed, this is a life-saving program as we prepare to host the summit. To the Red Cross volunteers, I want to say thank you for your time and sacrifice. The OIC is a national project and requires collective efforts,” he expressed with excitement.

Dibba values the Red Cross as a key partner to the OIC and revealed that they will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Red Cross to solidify their partnership. He congratulated the graduates for the successful completion of the training.

- Advertisement -

Alasan Senghore, the Secretary-General of the Gambia Red Cross Society, expressed his motivation after encountering individuals who have contributed to the growth of the Red Cross in The Gambia. Senghore also conveyed the Red Cross’s gratitude to the OIC for extending a partnership program, stating that it will further help improve their services.

“This signifies the quality of leadership. This training today will help you all save lives, including your own. From today, you can assist others in need and save their lives,” he added. Senghore emphasized the importance of first aid, noting that in other countries, it is a requirement for people working in offices.

The seasoned first aid trainer urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the skills they have learned.

“It is not enough for only you to have the skill because someday you may need first aid yourself when you cannot do it yourself. That is why you need to go and train others at your workplace and homes too to expand the knowledge,” he pleaded.

- Advertisement -

He also recommitted the Red Cross’s willingness to provide first aid training to the people ahead of the OIC summit.

“It is our duty to ensure that every Gambian is safe, whether we are called or not. This duty is given to us by international law, and we want to make sure everyone has the skill,” he told the gathering.

Senghore also revealed that they are working closely with the national road authorities and other agencies to ensure safety in the country. He appealed for support from government agencies and emphasized that they are accessible at all times.

“Our ambition is to provide first aid and save lives throughout the country,” he added. Senghore concluded by thanking the Red Cross volunteers for dedicating their services to saving lives without being paid.

Ndey Fatou Jobe, Sub-chair of the Logistics Committee of OIC, acknowledged the significance of having such training ahead of the summit this year.

“Emergencies can happen at any time, and it is important to have officials trained in first aid so they can deal with issues as they arise. This has been a successful and productive training,” she outlined.

She described the participants as dedicated individuals who have manifested commitment during the training.

“These participants can now provide first aid to the needy. This is a worthy cause,” she added. She said the Gambia Red Cross Society has state-of-the-art ambulance service.

“First aid is everyone’s business,” she added. Ms. Jobe also said they have learned valuable lifesaving skills and expressed readiness to learn more.

These beneficiaries, now equipped with basic first aid skills, are expected to participate in offering assistance when their services are needed. The participants were also awarded certificates of completion at the end of the ceremony.

Lamin Ndow gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Ndow said the training is timely as the country is anticipating hosting the summit this May 2024.

“We have learned a lot for the past three days, and we are ready to serve the people. This training will help us address cases of people collapsing during meetings,” he said. He also expressed their gratitude to the OIC CEO, the Gambia Red Cross Society, and the instructors for providing such training.