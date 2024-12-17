Journalist Pa Modou Bojang Awarded D15 Million in Landmark Judgment

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Pa Modou Bojang, CEO of Home Digital FM, has been awarded D15 million in damages and D200,000 in legal costs yesterday by the High Court in Banjul. The ruling follows his lawsuit against the police and government, stemming from the 2018 Faraba Banta incident. Bojang alleged that he was assaulted, unlawfully detained, and had his equipment confiscated by Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers while covering a land dispute as part of his work as a journalist.

The judgment has drawn attention to issues of accountability and press freedom, with many considering it a significant development in addressing alleged rights violations by security forces. The outcome is being viewed as a potential precedent for strengthening protections for journalists and citizens alike.